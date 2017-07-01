SIIMA Awards 2017: Jr NTR, Rakul Preet, Shivrajkumar, Shraddha Srinath win BIG on Day 1

This year’s edition of SIIMA is being held in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Yesterday, the function honoured the best of Telugu and Kannada cinema of last year. It was a quite a star-studded affair with Rana Daggubati, Shraddha Srinath, Nikki Galrani, Manvitha Harish, SP Balasubramaniyam, Shivraj Kumar, Pranitha Subhash, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rakul Preet Singh, Regina Cassandra, Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, Allu Sirish, Shriya Saran attending the event. This is the sixth year that SIIMA is being held, with the show being hosted by Allu Shirish and Roshan.

Talking first about Telugu cinema, Roshan also won the Best Debut award (Male) for his performance in Nirmala Convent. Malayalam star Nivetha Thomas won the Best Debut Female award for the Telugu film Gentleman. She will be seen next week in the Nani movie Ninnu Kori. Speaking of Nani, he won the Best Actor – Critics award. In the mainstream awards, Jr NTR won the Best Actor award for his performance in Janatha Garage beating the likes of Allu Arjun for ‘Sarrainodu’, Nagarjuna for ‘Oopiri’, Ram Charan ‘Dhruva’ and Nani for ‘Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha’. Rakul Preet won the Best Actor (Female) for Nannaku Prematho, with Samantha for ‘A Aa’, Ritu Varma for ‘Pelli Choopulu’, Lavanya Tripathi for ‘Srirastu Shubhamastu’ and Regina for ‘Jyo Achyutananda’ ending up being the losers of the night.

Coming to Kannada movies, Dr Shivrajkumar won the Best Actor for his performance in Shivalinga, while Shraddha Srinath won the Best Actressfor her role in U Turn. The below are the rest of the winners:

Devi Sri Prasad – Best Telugu Music Director for ‘Janatha Garage’

Srikanth MekaC – Best Supporting Actor (Telugu)

Rama Joagaiah Sastri – Best Lyricist (Telugu) for Pranamam from ‘Janatha Garage’

Anasuya Bharadwaj – Best Supporting Actress (Telugu) for ‘Kshanam’

Kirik Party – Best Picture (Kannada)

Muralimohan Maganti – Lifetime Achievement Award

Before the award announcements begun, two-time National Award winner, the late Dasari Narayana Rao, was paid tribute. Today, they will celebrate the winners of Tamil and Malayalam cinema. So stayed tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates…