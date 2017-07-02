SIIMA Awards 2017 winners: Mohanlal, Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara bag the honours on Day 2

SIIMA Awards 2017 has just concluded, and it looked a pretty dazzling night at Abu Dhabi. Actually, make it two dazzling nights. Day 1 had ended with the best performers of Telugu and Kannada cinema of 2016 being honoured with the likes of Jr NTR (Janatha Garage), Rakul Preet (Nannuku Prematho), Shivrajkumar (Shivalinga), Sraddha Srinath (U Turn) being the big winners. Now it’s the turn of the Tamil and Malayalam movie performers of 2016 to get honoured on Day 2.

Let’s talk about Tamil cinema first. The super talented Sivakarthikeyan won the Best Actor for 2017 for his performance in Remo, while Nayanthara won the Best Actress for her role in Iru Mugan. Superstar Vijay won the Entertainer of the Year award, while Baby Nainika, Meena’s daughter who also played Vijay’s daughter in Theri got a Special Jury award.

Talking about Malayalam movie winners, Mohanlal, to no one’s surprise, won the Best Actor award for his performance in Pulimurugan, which also won Vyshakh the Best Director award too. Nayanthara won the second Best Actress award for the night as she won for her scintillating performance in Puthiya Niyamam. Asha Sharath won the Best Actress Award (Critics) for her role in Anuraga Karikkinvellam. Kammattipaadam won the Best Film award, while KS Chitra and Sooraj Santosh took away the singing honours. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan won the Best Supporting Actress for Jacobinte Swargarajyam.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were the special guests of the night, having been to SIIMA to promote their upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos. They also mingled with other celebs and took selfies with them.