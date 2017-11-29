Simbu and Dhanush to come together for Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja

Simbu and Dhanush, who are widely believed to be rivals in the industry, will come together for Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja. The album of the film composed by STR will be released by Dhanush in a grand event on December 6th in Chennai. The movie marks the music composing debut of STR, who has roped in famous composers like Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh to croon for the album. Sakka Podu Podu Raja is directed by debutant Sethuraman and produced by VTV Ganesh under the banner VTV Productions. The movie has Marathi actress Vaibhavi Shandilya as the lead heroine and features Vivek, Sampath Raj, Papri Ghosh, Robo Shankar, Sharath Lohithsawa and Daniel Pope in important roles.

The movie is slated to hit screens for December 22nd for the Christmas weekend alongside Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran directed by Mohan Raja. The audio launch of Velaikkaran composed by Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled for December 3rd, Sunday. The event is planned as a spectacular evening with the entire cast and crew of the film, produced by RD Raja’s 24 AM Studios. Starring Nayanthara as the lead heroine, Velaikkaran also stars Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Sneha, Robo Shankar, RJ Balaji, and Sathish in essential roles. The makers have planned some exciting activities for the audio launch event. A making video of the slum set constructed for the film will also be released at the event. (ALSO READ: Dhanush’s Vada Chennai shooting swiftly progressing in live locations of Royapuram)

Both Santhanam and Sivakarthikeyan forayed into feature films after their successful stint in Vijay Television. Now, Sivakarthikeyan's box office in Tamil Nadu is among the top five heroes. While Santhanam shone as a comedian in his heydays, his lead hero career has not been as successful as he expected yet.

Text by Surendhar MK