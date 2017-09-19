Simbu to join Mani Ratnam in January 2018?

The biggest announcement in the last two weeks has been Simbu joining Mani Ratnam for his next project. Fans are ecstatic as the talented Tamil actor and the genius director are teaming up for the first time. This collaboration is already being declared a success! This might be the film that will give Simbu the much needed break after seieng a slump in the past few years. And now, we have another update regarding this film – As per reports on Indian Express, Simbu is all set to join Mani Ratnam in Jan 2018! Yes, he will begin shooting for this already talked about film next year. Clearly, 2018 will begin with a year. Interestingly, Simbu is wrapping up a project before he joins Mani Ratnam. Also Read: Breaking! Simbu joins Mani Ratnam’s next featuring Jyothika, Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Rajesh

This project will be shot in English, Santosh Shivam has been brought on board as the cinematographer and Guatham Menon will be penning the dialogues for this one. The film was go on floors in September but due to the crew’s prior commitments, the film hasn’t taken off yet. The film will have no songs. The movie is being produced by his father T Rajendra. The film will now be launched Ocotber and will be wrapped by December, post which he joins Mani Ratnam. Although it’s an English film, it will be dubbed in other languages.

If the Simbu-Mani Ratnam partnerhsip wasn’t enough, the film will also star Jyothika, Fahad Fasil, Nani and Aishwarya Rajesh, Aravind Swamy. The buzz is that Vijay Sethupathi has been approached too. The stellar cast has obviously stirred conversation among fans and celebs. Fans are super excited and can’t wait for the project to be take off. We can’t too!

In other news, Simbu was last seen in Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, a film that starred the actor in a triple role. Part 1 released this Eid and opened to disastrous reviews. The film performed poorly even at the BO.