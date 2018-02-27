Simi Garewal finds an UNCANNY resemblance between Sridevi and Whitney Houston’s death

We had reported earlier how Sridevi’s death is similar to popular musician of the west, Whitney Houston. Both of them were reported to have the same cause of death, accidental drowning. Seems like we’re not the only ones to have found this similarity between the two untimely deaths. Simi Garewal also tweeted the same about how much of a resemblance the two deaths have. In fact, Whitney also died in the month of February in 2012. The actress turned talk show host was utterly shocked just like all of us after finding out about the late superstar’s sudden demise. She even tweeted saying how shocked she is and that the girls need Sridevi the most right now.

Celebrities have gathered at Anil Kapoor’s house to pay their last respects and offer condolences to the family. Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is still in Dubai waiting for the authorities to let him get the actress’ mortal remains back home. This is one of the saddest moments of Indian cinema. From Rajinikanth to Shah Rukh Khan, everybody is here to support the family. (ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s onscreen mom Shalini Kapoor on Sridevi’s death: I’m more worried about the daughters)

Uncanny similarities in the death of #Sridevi and Whitney Houston.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 26, 2018

#Sridevi Am in utter disbelief!! No! How?? Why?? It’s a tragic loss when a legend dies.. for her family..& millions of fans. Gone too early..her daughters needed her most now.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 25, 2018

The Indian Ambassador of Dubai, Navdeep Suri tweeted recently assuring the family and the audience that they are trying their best to complete the procedures quickly so the actress can come back home. He also requested media to not speculate until further notice. The funeral will take place in Pawan Hans, Juhu. Fans are still grieving the loss of the actress along with the families. We do hope the family gets all the support it needs right now. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates.