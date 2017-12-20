Similarity between Rani Mukerji’s Hichki trailer and the Hollywood film Front of the Class is not a coincidence – here’s why

Rani Mukerji’s is all set to return to the big screen after her hiatus with Hichki. The first trailer of this YRF production venture was released a day ago and it won hearts all over. It was the top trend on Twitter India and is still trending on YouTube. Audiences and fans are loving Rani’s outstanding return to cinema after three years with a heartfelt, power-packed performance. We, too, absolutely loved the trailer. Rani plays a school teacher with the Tourette Syndrome and it is evident from the 2 minutes thirty-two seconds long trailer that she has done a terrific job. We can already hear the buzz for awards in 2019. But we could not look away from the fact that the trailer had uncanny similarity with the Hollywood biographical film Front of the Class starring James Wolk in the lead role. We reached out to YRF for a response on the same and turns out there is a connection.

Rani’s film, hat celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and the power to chase one’s dreams, is not a remake of the Hollywood film, but both the films draw the premise from the same book. Yash Raj Films has confirmed that Hichki is based on the book, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had, by Brad Cohen.

While Front of the Class was pretty much a page to page adaptation of the book by the same name, Hichki has made substantial changes to the story. YRF spokesperson said “YRF has acquired the rights to Brad’s book and has changed the plot substantially. It is a brand new film now. Brad Cohen’s life and the journey is the inspiration for the film and Rani’s character. Everything else has been completely changed by the makers and Hichki narrates a completely new and uplifting story of a girl who is chasing her dreams despite limitations,” ALSO READ: Hichki trailer: Rani Mukerji shines bright as the persevering teacher in this inspirational film

Rani plays the role of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Hichki focusses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.