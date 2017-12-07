Simmba first poster out! Ranveer Singh as the notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao is coming to entertain you next Christmas

And the wait has finally come to an end! While we exclusively revealed to you the title and release date of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s next film just a while back, we now present to you the first look poster of Simmba. After the humongous success of Golmaal Again, Rohit Shetty unveiled the first poster of Simmba. And we have to say it looks insane! You can see Ranveer Singh as a notorious cop – Sangram Bhalerao, laughing out loud and showing off his crazy side. Indeed, it promises a lot of entertainment.

For those of you who don’t know, Simmba is the Hindi remake of Jr NTR’s South film – Temper. It follows the tale of a corrupt cop, who changes his ways after falling in love with a beautiful yet simple girl. The poster also shows Ranveer wearing glares, a ganjee and a chain, symbolising that he will be rowdy in the movie. His moustache also looks intriguing. Slated to release on December 28, 2018; we are quite excited about this one. Are you? Share your excitement and thoughts about the poster in the comments section below! (Also read: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s film titled Simmba, set to release on 28th December 2018)

Not to mention, this is the first time Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty are collaborating for a movie so you can anticipate how this will be one mega budget, actioner with a lot of romance and masti. However, the makers are yet to announce the leading lady of the film. Reports suggest Katrina Kaif will be a part of Simmba, but there has been no official confirmation yet. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Simmba and its cast right here.