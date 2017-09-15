Simran and Lucknow Central get a dull response at the box office on the opening day, as Trade had expected

Kangana Ranaut’s Simran and Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central released today and, as was expected, both the films have opened to a really dull response at the ticket windows. This has been the case since a few weeks now. As more and more films, with content as its USP, hits theatres, the footfalls have decreased a lot. But later, on the basis of word-of-mouth, the occupancy starts increasing. Taran Adarsh reveals that this time too, the films have opened pretty slow.

Taran writes, “A new Friday… But the story remains the same… New film releases open [morning + noon shows] to dull response.” That’s exactly what the films were supposed to do if we go by Trade. When we had spoken to our Trade Expert, Akshaye Rathi, Exhibitor-Distributor, about his predictions for the films, he had mentioned that none of them are expected to open big at the box office at all. He had said, “Both look good. Simran is on the lines of English Vinglish or Queen. Both are interesting and have the potential to entertain the audience substantially, subjected to them being good films. Honestly, neither of them will open very big. Both the films will entirely depend on word of mouth. Both should open in the range of Rs 2-3 crore on day 1. They will essentially grow with word of mouth. Ultimately it’s all about which one has a better content and the one does, will grow over time and do well.” Looking at the way the films have started, Trade isn’t wrong in playing the wait and watch game!

Simran is expected to pick up in the evening or in the coming days because it is expected to be on the lines of Queen. However, reviews haven’t been as great. As for Lucknow Central, it will be really tough to make it matter at the box office for this film since the story has already been narrated and rejected before.