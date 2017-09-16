Simran box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s one man show opens to Rs 2.77 crores

Kangana Ranaut’s Simran had one smashing opening at the box office. The film collected Rs 2.77 crores on the first day itself and it also beat Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central. While critics have given the film mixed reviews the audience is all gaga over Kangana’s performance in the film. In fact, like our in-house critic, Tushar Joshi, pointed out, Kangana steals the thunder from every other actor in this film. The trailer of the film already had people taking interest in watching it. Though a lot of comparisons had been made to her role in Simran being quite similar to her characters in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu.

And Kangana ensured that she is in the news throughout while promoting Simran. We’re not just talking about her controversial interviews where she bashed Aditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan. The actress also did a music video with AIB where she took a dig at, basically everyone and the video went quite viral. Kangana was literally the topic of discussion on social media, at cafes, among friends and everywhere. We wonder how much the film will make over the weekend and whether it will enter the 100 crore club. But looks like it’s taking baby steps at the box office. (ALSO READ: Box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut beats Farhan Akhtar as Simran opens to Rs 2.77 crores while Lucknow Central clocks Rs 2.04 crores)

#Simran witnessed growth at plexes of metros… Fri ₹ 2.77 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2017

Well, we did expect Simran to get a good response from the audience. After the actress opened up about everything she went through in interviews, her fan base not just increased but people can’t stop praising her for standing up for herself. Kangana is known to speak her mind and her recent revelations got her a lot of support from the audience. Not just that, there were quite a few dialogues that we saw in the trailer and connected to it instantly.

Are you going to watch Simran over the weekend? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more box office updates.