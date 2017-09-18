Simran box office collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut’s film takes a hit due to the India vs Australia cricket match; earns Rs 10.65 crore on its opening weekend

Kangana Ranaut‘s Simran released last Friday, along with Lucknow Central, and since then, it has been trending better than Farhan Akhtar’s film. Given the fact that Simran looks very similar to Queen, in terms of execution, people might have easily taken to it. That has given the film a good boost. But on Sunday, the film didn’t see much growth, which hit its opening weekend collection pretty bad. In three days, the film has earned Rs 10.65 crore.

Taran Adarsh revealed the figures, tweeting, “#Simran needs to maintain on weekdays for a respectable total… Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 10.65 cr. India biz.” Although the numbers have been better, the growth from Saturday to Sunday has been very minimal and Adarsh has also mentioned the reason behind it. He says, “#Simran showed good growth on Sat, but the growth on Sun was limited due to the cricket match… Overall, the trending was positive…” He also revealed the percentage of growth that the film showed on Saturday and Sunday and you will notice that the third-day growth has been pretty slim. Check out his trade predictions right here…

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 35.74%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 9.57%

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017

Despite the fact that the film didn’t fetch rave reviews, it is still working at the theatres. We guess for that we need to thank Kangana Ranaut. All controversies aside, the actress has earned a good fan-following, who like to check out the film irrespective of why she has been making news lately. That’s because critics have raved more about the actress than the film and guess that it provided people with the assurance that it deserves a watch. Hopefully, the film will be able to earn well on first Monday as well.