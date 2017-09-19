Simran box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut’s film sees a dip on the first Monday, collects Rs 12.06 crore

Simran is having a very slow but steady run at the box office. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie is based on a real-life incident that happened in the US and has Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Mired in controversies before its release, the expectations were sky-high from the movie, as Kangana Ranaut fans expected another Queen from her. The trailers and the songs did little to dent our expectations from the movie.

However, while Kangana Ranaut gave a consistently amazing performance, the movie in itself didn’t make much of an impression with the critics, leading to average to positive reviews. This has somewhat affected the movie’s performance over the weekend, though its fellow competitor on Friday, Lucknow Central, hasn’t fared well either. Made on a budget of around Rs 30 crores, Simran could only manage to collect Rs 12.06 crore till Monday, as per the latest box office stats provided by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Here’s what he had tweeted, “#Simran Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr, Mon 1.41 cr. Total: ₹ 12.06 cr. India biz.”

Simran was more in the news, first for the writing credits issues where Apurva Asrani accused the makers of the movie for giving more prominence to Kangana Ranaut when it came to displaying the writers’ names in the teaser. This led to an online war between Asrani, Ranaut and director Hansal Mehta. Then a couple of weeks before the release of the movie, Kangana Ranaut gave some explosive interviews to again take digs at Hrithik Roshan. While many of her fans lauded her for calling out on Bollywood sexism, there were others who felt that she is doing all this to gain publicity for the movie.