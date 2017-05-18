Simran credits row: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Apurva Asrani for harassing her and the team with false allegations – read deets here

The Simran debate is becoming murkier day by day with more mud being slung from every side. It all started when the poster for Simran gave credit to its lead actress Kangana Ranaut for additional story and dialogues, and it was placed before the original writer, Apurva Asrani’s name (who is also the editor of the movie). In a Facebook Live session also, Kangana Ranaut claimed how it was she who changed the dark gritty one line screenplay of the movie into a light-hearted fun movie and Hansal Mehta, the director of Simran, approved of it, following which, they sat down and wrote more scenes. Both the incidents didn’t go down too well with Apurva Asrani, who wrote a scathing post on Facebook, where he accused Kangana Ranaut of using her clout to get credits for something she hasn’t done, and also Hansal Mehta for being ‘spineless’ and take a stand in the matter. However, producer Shailendra Singh called out on Apurva, saying he is an attention-seeker, and if he had an issue he should have taken it up first with the producer. Later, another writer Sameer Gautham accused Apurva of having meted the same treatment for him during Shahid, making me wonder whether Hansal Mehta has any say about who takes up writing credits for his movies.

Now in a tell-all interview to Huffington Post, Kangana Ranaut slams Apurva Asrani for taking too much credit for stuff he hasn’t done much in Simran. She insists that it was her who made Simran into a light entertainer from a gritty story. Courtesy Huffington Post, here are some very strong statements from Kangana about the entire controversy.

How Simran came in her lap and how she nurtured it with Hansal Mehta

Hansal and Kangana were to first work on a project that later both dropped out and was made as Sarbjit with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Kangana told the website that she was looking forward to working with Hansal in future when he approached with an idea. She says, “When he was in the US, he called me and mentioned a BBC documentary on a woman who took to a life of crime. He said he wanted to develop it with me in the lead. I agreed, saying let’s work on this together. Apurva was nowhere in the picture. When I asked Hansal who’s writing it, he told me he usually collaborates with his editor, Apurva Asrani, and that’s how he came into the picture. Hansal assured me about his credentials saying he ‘almost’ wrote Shahid and Aligarh and being a fan of these films, I agreed to come on-board.”

She accuses Apurva of botching up the drafts

Apurva had mentioned about writing 9 drafts for Simran in his post, to which Kangana actually gave an entire new spin. She revealed, “I’m not dying to lend my creative ideas and writing ideas when I’m being paid to act. Actors always want to be blown away by a dazzling script. When that’s not the case, you need to fix it. When I started collaborating with Apurva, I realised this isn’t a writer who matches my expectations. And when I enquired about his previous writing work, I realised he hadn’t done them. Of course I did. I told Hansal that we need a team of writers and this guy cannot deliver. Yes, he did write 9 drafts but they became so many drafts because both Hansal and I shot them down.” That’s some burn!

…and also trying to cash in on the changes she suggested, and that he has done this before

When Kangana was asked about Apurva’s statement that she was happy with his draft, she said she loved the germ of the idea. But it was she who added the the divorcee angle, the father-daughter track, the love story, the fact that she is a Gujarati and playing a housekeeper. She said, “Nobody can take away from the fact that if Simran today is a story of a divorced woman, it’s entirely introduced by me. If the film has feminist undercurrents, I included that. The father-daughter track, the lover’s track in the film — these are subplots that I added. Even Apurva cannot take away from that, why should I be giving my precious time when I already have other commitments.” She also slammed Apurva for trying to cash in on her suggestions, as she said, “He saw all the changes that I made and now wants to encash on that by putting his name there. And he’s been doing that in the past! Why don’t you check with the original writer of Shahid. This is not an isolated incident.”

On how Apurva harassed them during the contract signing

Kangana also revealed how the writer had given them troubles as they made legal the credits aspect. She said, “We sat with him (Hansal and producer, Shailesh Singh) and signed off the legal paperwork where his credits were in place. He harassed us a lot during this. I was done. All I told my team was I want him out of the film. He was supposed to edit the film. Now he no longer is. He kept telling Hansal and everyone that I don’t admire or respect him. Which is true. I cannot fake my admiration or respect for someone I have neither for. I have never done that. All Apurva is after is his two-minutes of fame. And try to plaster his name on my work. He can try to do that, but he won’t be able to.”

On why Hansal is not taking a stand

Kangana defends her director in the whole matter, saying, “I think it’s very unfair to say that about him. More than mine or Apurva’s, it’s Hansal’s film. To say that he couldn’t tell the distinction of what he wanted to make is discrediting one of the best filmmakers of our times. To say that he was so enamoured by my charms and my stardom and get swayed by that is discrediting and underestimating a great filmmaker. I don’t think that ever happened. He has earned the position of where he is and whatever I contributed, the final decision was obviously his and his own.”

Read the whole interview here.

Wonder how Apurva Asrani will react to these allegations thrown at him. And whether Hansal Mehta will finally throw caution to the winds and clear the entire matter. Only he can set things right as to who is right here – Kangana or Apurva. What say?