Simran meta review: Critics raise a toast to Kangana Ranaut’s performance but are left high-and-dry after watching the film

When you are good at something and passionate about it, it shows. But it is rare to find opportunities that let you showcase your talent to the fullest, especially when it comes to films, which are a product of the minds of a lot of individuals. So, it is a given that Kangana Ranaut, who proved her acting mettle with films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Revolver Rani and the likes, would want a meaty role to sink her teeth into. But let’s just agree that a film like Queen is made quite rarely. And no matter how much must Kangana have wanted to make Simran work, the critics haven’t quite liked the final product they saw. Or so it seems. While they have all lauded Kangana’s performance, which in itself is quite a feat for the actress, they haven’t really waxed eloquent about the film, directed by Hansal Mehta. Let’s check out as to what they had to say…

BollywoodLife.com’s Editor-in-Chief, Tushar Joshi, in his 2.5-star review, wrote, “The best thing that works for Simran is also it’s biggest flaw. Kangana’s character overshadows every other character in the film. Most of the supporting characters seem to be written to serve Kangana and further showcase her acting chops. It gets boring and becomes uni-dimensional early on. Also there is a bit of fatigue that sets in with Kangana’s performance. She needs to take a break from playing identical characters. Back in the day she was typecast as the problem child, who has a dark past, now she’s trapped playing the bohemian wild child with an unpredictable personality. Kangana’s earlier performances – be it Queen or Tanu Weds Manu – have appealed also because they were backed by a solid supporting cast which is clearly amiss in Simran.”

Suhani Singh of India Today feels the shared writing is what led to a flawed film. Giving the film a meager 2-star rating, she wrote, “A chunk of the problem can be traced to the controversy over writing credits that first brought Simran into headlines earlier this year. Written by Apurva Asrani with Ranaut getting additional story and dialogues credit, the film struggles with the continuity of a mood or tone. The comedy approach here doesn’t pay dividends, with many of the punchlines missing the mark and most having been exhausted in the trailer itself. ”

While being all praise for Kangana Ranaut, Meena Iyer, reviewing the film for the Times Of India, writes, “The only one who is having a good time here is Kangana. Whether she’s docile or daring, the actress goes about her screen business with a flourish; getting her mannerisms pat. However, there are occasions when even she gets carried away with the constant focus. But then again, is she really to be blamed? The filmmaker doesn’t even have another noteworthy star on celluloid to share the limelight. Simran’s parents and her fiancee, Sameer (Sohum) and other actors–foreign and desi–don’t quite add up.” But the manner in which she rues the film’s flaws justifies her 3.5-star review.

In his 3-star review, Umesh Punwani of Koimoi.com, recommended the film and said, “Watch it only if you’ve an appetite of digesting unconventional films. Though this will make you laugh your heart out.”

Hindustan Times felt that Simran tried to handle too many genres all at once and failed miserably at it. They wrote, “Simran begins well but is soon taken over by its chaos. There is drama, comedy, romance, an emotional story and coming of age tale, all rolled into one. You also get a dose of racism in the US. Marked by a sparkling performance by its lead, the film is definitely charming in parts.”

Raja Sen reviewed the film for NDTV and awarding it 2.5 stars, wrote, “Ranaut and a few clever lines keep the film watchable, until the third act where the script sadistically starts piling misfortune on the character to ratchet up the dramatic tension. This is a bad move, leading to a prolonged climactic chase sequence featuring a leading lady who – we were told near the start of the film – is a poor driver. The last half hour has cringeworthy pacing and feels more mean-spirited than the rest of the film for no good reason.”

Well, seems like there is no ambiguity about Simran as far as critics’ reviews are concerned. They are all of the opinion that Kangana Ranaut shines in a film that could have been much better. Let’s wait and watch as to how the audience reacts to the film now.