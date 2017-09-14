Simran movie review, box office collection, story, trailer, songs, Kangana Ranaut, Sohum Shah

Friday is here and we have Kangana Ranaut back in theatres in Simran. She plays Praful Patel, a happy-go lucky woman who is earning her living in the West but life takes a turn for worse. There’s a decent buzz around this film and so we are going to tell you a few things, you need to know about this film. Read on…

Film: Simran

Director: Hansal Mehta

Star cast: Kangana Ranaut, Soham Shah

Synopsis: A Gujarati housekeeping woman in the US gets a little too ambitious and lands in the world of crime. Apparently, it’s a real life story based on Sandeep Kaur who is presently completing her jail term for being part of many heists.

The Trailer

Simran’s trailer hit us like a bolt of lightning. We loved every bit of it. Be it the feel good vibe of the trailer or Kangana Ranaut’s outrageous dialogues, there isn’t anything that we found out of line. But it’s her spunk that stayed with us long after we were done watching the trailer. Check out the video right here…

The Music

Simran’s soundtrack isn’t the usual catchy one but something that grows on you. As our reviewer, Sreeju Sudhakaran puts it, “Kangana Ranaut’s light-hearted drama has a soundtrack that is as lively and charming as the protagonist. Out of the several songs in the album, it is Pinjra Tod Ke and Majaa Ni Life that make the best impact.” Enjoy the tracks right here…

Box Office Prediction

We asked our Trade Expert Akshaye Rathi to throw some light on how the film will fare at the box office and he revealed that it will depend completely on the content of the film. If it is good, a positive word of mouth will ensure better gains at the box office. But for that, the film has to live up to the expectation because people are expecting another Queen from Kangana Ranaut.

What to do?

Of course, watch it…watch it with your favourite bunch of people and have a happy weekend because trust us, this one’s not going to allow you to leave the theater without some laughs and some lessons in life. Well, that’s our guess!