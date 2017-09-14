Simran music review: Sachin-Jigar serves a delectable soundtrack for Kangana Ranaut’s slice-of-life drama

After a spate of controversies all thanks to its leading lady, Kangana Ranaut’s Simran is all ready to release on September 15. Directed by the award-winning Hansal Mehta, Kangana Ranaut plays the title character. The music for the movie is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Priya Saraiya and Vayu. Here’s our review of the album…

Lagdi Hai Thaai

Living upto the playfulness of the movie’s theme, Simran‘s album begins with a celebratory song in the form of Lagdi Hai Thaai. The spirit of the song will definitely remind you of Queen’s London ka Thumakda, and is as fun and enjoyable as the latter. For that, you have to thank the lively music, Vayu’s playful lyrics and Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi’s jugalbandi. A sweet start, indeed!

Pinjra Tod Ke

Why don’t music composers offer more opportunities to the immensely talented Sunidhi Chauhan? We hardly hear her sing these days. More known for her peppy tracks, Sunidhi Chauhan has also proved that she can be a pro at singing slower numbers as well, and Pinjra Tod Ke is one such good example. A lovely composition about setting oneself free, Pinjra Tod Ke will steal your heart right from the start, all thanks to Chauhan’s assured singing and some wonderful lines. Like I said before, Ms Chauhan needs to sing more!

Meet

Just when you thought why he hasn’t made an appearance yet, arrives Arijit Singh with Meet. The song is right up his comfortable alley, and is a very pleasantly likable song, though it is definitely not the standout track of the album. Meet is all wonderful while it lasts, but you might not remember it in the long run, unlike a Pinjra Tod Ke.

Majaa Ni Life

The most fun Gujju song I have heard in recent times, you have to give Majaa Ni Life a shot just for those funny lyrics. This is a party song that needs to be played at my next office get-together. Sung by Shalmali Kholgade with able support from Divya Kumar, Majaa Ni Life will make you sway those hips and move those feet with its catchy beats and riotous energy.

Simran

The title track of the song describes the playful, mischievous nature of the protagonist in the most affable manner. Sung by Jigar, the title track will definitely hark you to that of the title track of Barfi. Jigar surely seems to be enjoying a lot crooning this track, and he excels in the quieter moments.

Our verdict

Kangana Ranaut’s light-hearted drama has a soundtrack that is as lively and charming as the protagonist. Out of the several songs in the album, it is Pinjra Tod Ke and Majaa Ni Life that make the best impact.

Our picks

Lagdi Hai Thaai, Pinjra Tod Ke, Majaa Ni Life