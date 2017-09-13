Simran title song: Kangana Ranaut’s spunky depiction of the happy-go-lucky protagonist is making us eager to watch her this Friday

Amidst all sort of controversies, we are having Kangana Ranaut‘s latest movie, Simran, releasing this Friday at the theatres. Even though the movie is making news for all the wrong reasons, Simran’s trailer and its songs showed us that we have an unusual movie here that has the potential to surprise us and be the best movie of the year. It could also be the best Kangana Ranaut performance that will stick well with the audience’s expectation and be the next Queen for her.

With the reveal of the title song of the movie a couple of days before the release, the makers want us to know the leading protagonist well and what to expect out of her in the movie. So we have Simran, played by Kangana, who is a happy go lucky girl with kleptomaniac tendencies. The song, composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung quite playfully by Jigar Saraiya with lyrics by Priya Saraiya, describes her nature pretty well. However, as the song progresses, we realise that it is not all sunshine for Simran as she falls in trouble with the law and that affects her state of mind as well as her personal relationships.

Here’s the song…

Simran is directed by the award-winning director Hansal Mehta (Shahid, Aligarh) and perhaps, it could be his most expensive project till date, having been shot entirely in the US. The movie landed in a heap of controversies, the first being writer Apurva Asrani accusing Kangana of hijacking writing credits, which lead to a lot of verbal tiff between Asrani and Ranaut. Recently, Kanagana invited more controversy when she again raked up her fight with Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi in a couple of interviews. Many of Kangana’s detractors claim that this was more of a ploy of hers to generate PR for Simran.

Simran is scheduled to release on September 15.