Simran writer Apurva Asrani takes on Kangana Ranaut, wishes Hansal Mehta ‘shows some spine’

Kangana Ranaut seems to have a way of getting into controversies. Last year it was all about her feud with Hrithik Roshan which only turned uglier with every passing day and now, her co-writer credit for Simran’s script has stirred up a storm. Simran’s writer and editor Apurva Asrani has slammed the actress in his recent Facebook post, revealing everything about how the director Hansal Mehta asked him to share story credits with her. (Also read: Simran teaser: Kangana Ranaut is quirky, cute and very notorious in Hansal Mehta’s next)

Contrary to Hansal Mehta’s claims in TOI about Apurva being accepting towards co-writer credit share, Asrani vented on FB saying, “It was only the day after I finished the first cut of the film that Hansal called me to meet. He informed me nervously that Kangana is turning director and therefore has demanded a co writer credit. I naturally had a shit fit and feeling shocked and betrayed, I refused to give in. For 2 months, he and his co produce Shailesh tried to arm twist me into giving her a co writer credit. The details of which I will reserve for the future. I finally gave into an additional writing credit, but only because they claimed their film would be stuck if I didn’t do so. But I refused to give her a co writer credit, and we signed a letter where they promised me the same.” Check out the whole post right here…



Mehta had told Mumbai Mirror, “Apurva is a fantastic talent and we’ve all come together to make a wonderful film. We have made films together in the past and done work that we’re very proud of. I have a lot of regard and love for him and his talent. The credits were shared with grace, dignity and respect for each other as artistes and our commitment to making ‘Simran’ a special film experience.” Well if we go by Asrani, that’s not entirely true.