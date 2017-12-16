Singham 3, SPYDER, Vivegam – Here are the biggest flops of 2017!

Whenever a film hits the bull’s eye at the box office, the entire stakeholders involved in the project will benefit big-time, and it will boost the trade prospects across the board, thereby leading to a healthy business. However, when a film fails, the repercussions are manifold. The biggest loser of a flop film will be the distributors on major occasions and the producer on a few occasions. Here, we take a look at the some of the high-profile films which ended up as flops and disasters at the South Indian box office in 2017, a year which turned the spotlight on regional industries thanks to the humongous success of Baahubali 2.

Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangathavan

The biggest disaster of 2017 in Tamil cinema is Simbu’s AAA, considering the stakes riding on the project. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Michael Rayappan under the banner Global Infotainment, the movie featured Simbu in a dual role opposite Shriya Saran and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film bit the dust at the box-office and emerged as one of the colossal flops in Simbu’s career. Two weeks before, producer Michael Rayappan accused Simbu of his unprofessional conduct and asked him to compensate him and distributors for a massive loss of Rs. 20 crores. “Simbu’s family has a great legacy, and they have a lot of assets too. I hope they compensate everyone for the loss,” said Michael.

Meanwhile, Simbu apologised for his mistakes during the shooting of the film, adding that no one would stop him from acting in cinema. “If so many people accuse me of something, I realise that I’m surely at fault. I do agree that I have made mistakes. I know that the film failed at the box office. I agree that I have made mistakes. Now, please consider me as your family member and forgive me.”

Vivegam

Thala Ajith’s eagerly-anticipated film Vivegam turned out to be a flop at the box office. To compensate for the losses incurred, Ajith agreed to collaborate with producer Sathya Jyothi Films again by giving them immediate call sheet. The movie will be directed by Siva, who helmed Vivegam. The film’s worldwide lifetime gross stood at Rs. 123 crores and became the first film of Ajith to surpass the Rs. 120 crore mark. Despite becoming Ajith’s second biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the film failed at the box-office. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for the film were acquired for Rs. 54 crores. The final life-time Tamil Nadu share was approximately Rs. 36 crores, thereby ending up as 25-30% loss for distributors. The major drop in footfalls in the second week, courtesy of horrible reviews and negative word-of-mouth, made the film flunk. Vivegam is still Ajith’s biggest grosser at the worldwide box-office. Also Read: Vivegam movie review: Ajith Kumar is the ultimate dynamo in this visually stylish action flick

Spyder

After the failure of Brahmotsavam, there were huge expectations from the trade for Mahesh Babu to bounce back at the box-office. When Spyder, which marks Mahesh’s first-time collaboration with AR Murugadoss, was announced, everyone was quite enthused about the new combo. But the film failed to cash in on the potential it had at the box-office. The AP and Telangana rights for Spyder were acquired for a price of Rs. 70 crores, but the film collected a distributor share of only Rs. 32 crores in its final run and eventually turned out to be the biggest flop. With the worldwide theatrical rights of the film valued at Rs. 125 crores, the film managed to recover only 40% of it. The USA rights of Spyder were secured for a price of Rs. 15 crores, but the film grossed only Rs. 10.1 crores. Including the cost incurred on disks and theatre rentals, the movie’s loss in the United States was pegged at nearly 50%.

Katamarayudu

Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu, a remake of Ajith’s Veeram, turned out to be a huge flop at the box office. The movie incurred a loss of 33% to the distributors associated with the project.The film’s lifetime gross is reportedly Rs. 98 crores. Except the USA, the film managed to do well in the other foreign territories surprisingly. However, after the four-day weekend, the film started to sink in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, because of poor content and bad reviews from the press and public. The movie emerged as the biggest opening weekend for a Pawan Kalyan film in AP/T with a gross of Rs. 45 crores.

Kaatru Veliyidai

Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliydidai is one of the huge disasters at the box office this year. The maverick filmmaker brought together Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari for a romance story set in the backdrop of Kashmir. The movie was made at a budget of Rs. 30 crores and collected only a worldwide net of Rs. 30 crores. Distributors in Tamil Nadu ended up with a disastrous 55% loss. There was not even a single territory in the world, where the film remained profitable. The movie, which was dubbed in Telugu as Cheliya, was a colossal disaster with a loss margin of nearly 220%.

Singam 3

Suriya’s Singam 3, the third part in the Singam franchise directed by Hari, had phenomenal pre-release numbers of Rs. 100 crores and left everyone excited. But the film failed to re-create the magic of the second part at the box office. In fact, Singam 2 was the first film of Suriya to gross Rs. 100 crores. In its final run, Singam 3 ended up as 35% loss for distributors who bought the film. Now, the trade is hoping that Suriya will get his mojo back with Vignesh Shivan’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam which is all set to hit screens worldwide for Pongal 2018.

Which other films do you think were big disappointments at the box office?