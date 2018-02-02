Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid drop their clothes for a photoshoot – view pic

Gigi and Bella Hadid have come together for a photoshoot for Vogue British magazine and their pictures are something that will stay with you for a very long time. The magazine has featured two separate covers for the same edition and the sisters’ resemblance in the picture will leave you startled. The special gilded double cover for March is out already and the two are already setting the temperatures soaring. As the edition is all about spring fashion, the issues land in the first week on February itself. Gigi and Bella are twinning in a gold chainmail one shoulder gown by Versace Official. With some beachy waves and a bronzed look, they are certainly giving off summery vibes. Also Read: Zayn Malik makes girlfriend Gigi Hadid watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas just because he loves the film!

While the cover is absolutely stunning, it’s the inside picture from the magazine shoot which has got tongues wagging. After posting the cover, the official page of Vogue British left everyone stunned as they posted a nude picture of the two. They captioned it as, “As the fashion industry’s most in-demand sisters, we’re more familiar seeing @gigihadid and @bellahadid apart than together. However, the sisters unite for the March 2018 issue of #NewVogue, on newsstands February 2. Photographed by #StevenMeisel, styled by #JoeMcKenna”. Check out the picture below:

During an interview with the magazine, while talking about her social media page, Gigi said, “I post what I think would be normal to post of your boyfriend,” referring to her relationship with Zayn Malik. “The comments are: ‘It’s extra, it’s fake.’ But if I don’t do it enough then it’s: ‘Oh they’re fake, they’re not really together.’ I try to do what feels real to me, and do it with integrity.” Stay tuned for more updates…