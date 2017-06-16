Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes on floors today

Sivakarthikeyan‘s next project rolls out today. This time the Remo actor has teamed up with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is a Ponram directorial. The producers – 24AM studios have revealed complete details fo the cast and crew. For now, Sivakarthikeyan and Soori, who plays crucial role will begin shooting. Samantha will join the team later, states Behindwoods. This is also going to be a fun light hearted comedy. This film will mark Siva Karthikeyan and Ponram’s third venture and the actor’s 12 project. The team inaugurated the film today. Interestingly, after his super hit film, Remo, Siva Karthikeyan is teaming up with new actors

He will soon be seen opposite Nayanthara in Mohan Raja’s Velaikkaran. This film is about an oridnary man who rises form the slums to fight a socially prevalent issue. Certain reports suggest, the issue of food adulteration will be brought to light with this film. Recently, the makers released the first look that showed Siva Karthikeyan in an ordinary avatar with blood on his shirt. The hockey stick he seemed to be carrying was also covered in blood. The poster showed two sides to the city. There was a lot going on int he first look itself. This film will also star Tamil actor Fahadh Fasil. Also Read: Velaikkaran first look: After playing a fun nurse, Sivakarthikeyan is ready to get blood on his hands

Siva Karthikeyan was last seen in Remo that went on to become the third biggest hit fo 2016. It was a fun, romantic flick with a twist. Siva Karthikeyan’s nurse avatar was a huge hit among fans. Also, the lead pair – Siva Karthikeyan- Keerthy Suresh’s chemistry was another highlight.

So what do you think of Siva Karthikeyan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu teaming up? Considering both have several hits ot their credit, this is a winner combination already. What say?