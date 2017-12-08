Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran creates a new record, motion poster clocks in 1M views

Two days ago, The much awaited movie – Velaikkaran created quite a stir when it released its motion poster. Typically, a motion poster is an extension of a still but this motion poster was unlike any other. It introduced us to the cast of the film with an epic score playing in the background. Everyone who is part of the film was part of this poster and it ended with the three main leads – Fahadh Fasil, Nayanthara and most importantly – Siva Karthikeyan. The Tamil actor was seen in a rural avatar. What’s making us curious is that – this look was far different from his first poster that featured the actor in a formal avatar. So will the actor have two identities in the film? According to reports, the film will have two lookalikes who will fight against a social issue together. Looks like this is the year of double roles and triple roles down south. After Prabhas, Vijay, Karthikeyan follows suit. Also Read: Velaikkaran song Iraiva:The song’s transition from a slow romantic beat to a groovy tune is kickass!

The movie has been directed by Mohan Raja who also helmed the hit project – Thani Oruvan. This is the first time Karthikeyan and Nayanthara are teaming up and fans are super excited. Each still had reaffirmed the fact that the two make for a great looking pair. Fahadh Fasil also plays a crucial role who will also mark his debut in Tamil cinema.The music by Anirudh Ravichander has garnered huge praise among fans, critics.

The movie is now in the line for Censor. The film is all set to release on December 22. Interestingly, Akhil Akkienni’s Hello! and Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai also share the same release date.