Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran gets postponed, will now release on December 22, 2017

Thanks to Remo, Sivakarthikeyan is on an all-time high as far as box office gains are concerned. The film has given him a firm standing and thus everyone is excited for his next release, Velaikkaran. It was supposed to release on September 29 but the film will not make it to the theatres anytime soon. The producers have revealed that the film will release on December 22 as they need to do some ‘fine-tuning.’

In a statement released by the makers, it is mentioned that they want to deliver the best and thus they are fine tuning it. Also, the online process of securing a Censor certificate takes 3-4 weeks time. It is still in its post-production stage and a few songs are yet to be shot. The makers even apologised for pushing the release ahead and felt the need to explain why they had decided to do so. That’s why they issued this open letter so that everyone can understand the reason behind postponing the release date of Velaikkaran. Check out the letter right here…

Thanks to Remo’s success, there are expectations levied on this film as far as Sivakarthikeyan is concerned. But there are also other reasons why the film is getting so much limelight. The actor’s chemistry with Nayanthara is also generating a lot of buzz, especially after the makers released a romantic still of them together. It makes us wonder as to why didn’t the two pair up earlier. Yes, this is their first film together. While talking about firsts, Fahad Fasil debuts in Tamil cinema with this movie and he is one of the actors that we are waiting to watch. We are pretty sure news of the delay will disappoint fans but people it’s better late than never.