Snatch director Guy Ritchie is remaking Aladdin and he wants Indians to play the leads! Bollywood, are you listening?

British film-maker Guy Ritchie is one of the most well-known directors in Hollywood, known for quirky gangster thrillers and spy dramas. He has previously helmed Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, RocknRolla, two Sherlock Holmes movies (starring Robert Downey Jr), The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and the recent King Arthur. Bollywood fans would be familiar with two of his works that were unofficially remade here – Phir Hera Pheri (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) and Fool N Final (Snatch).

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the maverick director is planning to remake the 1992 animated movie Alladin into a live-action flick, on the lines of the recent Disney flicks, The Jungle Book and Beauty and The Beast. The 1992 movie was popular for Robin Williams voicing the lovable Djinn. Now for the live-action movie, Guy Ritchie is planning to rope in Indian actors to play Aladdin and Jasmine. He has already assigned casting director Tess Joseph, with the task of finding the protagonists of his next project from India. If you don’t know the credentials of Tess Joseph, well, he was responsible for the casting in the movies like Life of Pi, The Namesake, and Lion. So, wise choice! Joseph, who is based in Mumbai, will tour the metropolitan cities of India and shortlist the candidates. A source close to the project, spoke to Mirror, revealing, “The basic requirement are actors who can sing like Broadway artistes. While some popular actor-singers have already auditioned, the team is still looking for its leads. The live-action film will be shot in London later this year.”

So all singer-actors of Bollywood, this could be your ticket to Hollywood! As for the matter, this opportunity is for any talented youngsters out there too, as Hollywood cares no two damns about the lack of your star lineage! Though I do wonder why they need Indian actors to play Arabian characters…