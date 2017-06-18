So in how many movies have Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar played papas? We tried to solve that for you

Some of our major leading men and box office kings are in their ’40s and ’50s and are proud fathers to their adorable kids. Apart from Salman Khan, that is. Like for example, Shah Rukh Khan has three kids – Aryan, Suhana and the internet.breaker, AbRam. Aamir Khan has three children, Junaid, Ira and Azad. Ajay Devgn has two – Nysa and Yug. Akshay Kumar also has two children – Aarav and Nitara, while Hrithik Roshan also has two kids – Hrehaan and Hridaan. And the list goes on…

However, Bollywood offers them very little opportunities in terms of playing a father on screen, either by the script choice or because it has been the actor’s choice to accept very less of them. Now there has been a perception that if an actor plays a father on screen, the idea might not appeal to the fans. However, the super success of Dangal, in which Aamir Khan played a father to two grown up girls, shows that paternity can never be a detrimental factor in the success of the movie.

So on Father’s Day, we look at some of the leading superstars in Bollywood, and how many movies they have played a father. We will count out the younger stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra etc. out, because of their short career span till now.

Aamir Khan

Films: Isi Ka Naam Zindagi, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Raja Hindustani, Fanaa, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Dangal

Salman Khan

Films: Khamoshi: The Musical, Majhdhaar, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Biwi No.1, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Jaan-E-Mann, Baabul, Heroes, Veer, Bodyguard, Dabangg 2, Sultan

Shah Rukh Khan

Films: English Babu Desi Mem, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Paheli, My Name is Khan, Bhoothnath, Ra.One, Fan, Dear Zindagi, Raees

Akshay Kumar

Films: Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Heyy Babyy, Action Replayy, Rowdy Rathore, Baby, Brothers, Airlift, Jolly LLB 2

Ajay Devgn

Films: Phool Aur Kaante, Dil Kya Kare, Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Blackmail, Zameer: The Fire Within, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Halla Bol, U Me Aur Hum, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, Toonpur Ka Super Hero, Drishyam, Shivaay

Hrithik Roshan

Films: Krrish, Krrish 3

Do let us know if we are wrong in the above calculations…BTW, Happy Father’s Day to all the loving dads in the world!