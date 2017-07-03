Sob stories, UNromantic proposals, unnecessary flirting and everything we do NOT want to see in Indian reality shows

No matter how different or unique your concept of reality shows are, there are few constants in all shows and it’s not amusing anymore. I’m tired of watching the host flirt with the female judge or a female host flirting with one of the male hosts. Yes, there was a time when I actually found it funny but now, it’s just them trying too hard to make the show more entertaining. Adding to that, proposing on national television is another big no-no for me. Asking someone to marry you is a very personal thing even for celebrities. Would you rather live that moment with each other alone or prove your love to the world in a reality show?

Even with unique concepts and shows, television lacks the content that needs to do justice to the show. The makers are relying way too much on all the fillers than performances which are very disappointing. Why can’t you make a show work with good content that doesn’t involve flirting? It is quite possible to do that or at least worth a try. All reality shows across the country have few of these things in common which needs to stop really soon. (ALSO READ: Dance Plus 3 review: Remo D’souza’s show starts off with a bang and some MAGNIFICENT performances)

Here’s what we’re tired of watching on reality shows.

Sob fest

It is one thing to sympathise with another human being and another thing to empathise. Empathy is good but in my opinion, sympathy is plain humiliating. Do not sympathise with a participant just because he/ she is not financially able or any other issues. And for God’s sake, do not cry! Every individual fights his own battles on a daily basis so stop sympathising and crying. But it’s totally fine if it’s the performance that made you cry.

Do not glorify anybody’s problems

A lot of reality shows focus on how many problems a participant has been through to get the audience interested. It might not be completely bad but talking about it for some 20 minutes and crying over it is definitely not working. Like I said, everyone deals with problems in their lives. Just get on with it.

Ugh! Proposals

How you decide to propose to your partner on a reality show is beyond my understanding! How does a show help you realize that you want to marry this person? And it’s done to death now. What is supposed to be a private romantic thing is used for TRPs!

Flirting with the judge

How does flirting equal entertainment? And it was fun when the concept was started but it looks very forced now. It’s like one of the formulas to make the show work and it’s done to death.

Judges who don’t know squat about dancing in dance reality shows

I understand that shows need a glamorous element which is precisely why they go for a hot celeb judge. But most of these judges don’ even perform properly when they are supposed to, courtesy the outfit. In fact, Dance Plus is probably the only show I’ve come across where everyone knows what they’re doing and what the show is all about.

Product placements

No matter how necessary it is for the channel to specify the sponsors in the show, it is annoying when the host does it some 10 times in a one-hour show. You just want to change the channel when they do that.

Cut to the chase

As a viewer, I don’t want to hear long speeches by the judges after each performance which is usually followed by expert comments and activities by the host. Why waste so much time between performances?

What is it that you find irritating about reality shows? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.