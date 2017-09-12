Social web series review: Rana Daggubati’s social media thriller is suspenseful but needs better storytelling

Rana Daggubati enters the digital space with his new web series, Social, which is a bilingual thriller streaming on Viu. He has produced, as well as acted, in the mystery series, which is released in both Hindi and Telugu. Here’s our review of the first two episodes of the series…

What’s it about

The series begins with a channel interviewing Vikram Sampath (Rana Daggubati), the owner of a site called Social. Social is about propagating socially viable viral videos and Vikram had run a contest to chose the best out of them which will get a special prize from his company. As the interviewer reminds Vikram that it has been quite a tumultuous few months, ever since he made his announcement, the actions shifts a few months back. Prithvi, an IT-professional, based in Hyderabad, cancels his US trip when he learns his sister, Veda, has gone missing. When the police are helpful in helping him find out the girl, Prithvi puts on a mask, hacks the police website during its launch and challenges the kidnappers that he will find them. To his aid come his old friend Neelesh, his harried aide, Chaand, and a mysterious phone-sex caller. How they try to find out what happened to Veda and what role Vikram’s Social has to play in the whole game is what the rest of the series is all about.

What’s hot

It’s great to see stars like Rana Daggubati encouraging digital platforms and making content only for that, while also starring in it. Social has an interesting story to boast of – a mystery thriller that also highlights the dark side of technology. But like what Rana’s character says at the beginning of the first episode, it’s not the technology, but the humans who are responsible for bringing out its dark side. The suspense works throughout the episodes, and we are really curious to know as to what happened to Veda. There are also some social judgments thrown inbetween, like the scene where a police officer checks out the missing girl’s pictures with great interest and tell her brother that she is ‘chaloo.’ The scene where Prithvi hacks into the police website is also interesting. All the main leads are quite adept in their roles.

What’s not

For an entertainment buff, we are lucky to be in an era where digital content is seeing a revolution. Netflix and Amazon are already taking on the best in the show business worldwide when it comes to content and quality. However, when it comes to Indian content, the transition is slow both in terms of content and quality. Social may have an interesting idea at hand, but it falters when it comes to the technical aspects. The direction is plain average, and the rest of the technical values like the camerawork, the editing and sound mixing are just okay. The Hindi dubbing of a few characters needs a lot of work, while some of the actors, who play secondary characters, suck at acting. You also can’t help but draw parallels between Social and the much-lauded series, Mr Robot, and even Black Mirror.

On a final note, if you are watching Social for Rana then you might be disappointed for the show is not centred around his character and neither is he the protagonist. He is there in it for sure, but not as much as you want him to be.

What to do

When it comes to suspense-building, Social has all the right ingredients for a really good mystery show and can hook you with its plot. But it is no Mr Robot when it comes to engaging story-framing devices and other technical values. Also don’t expect too much of Mr Daggubati in there!