Sofia Hayat’s husband has a son from his first marriage – read details!

Sofia Hayat is thrilled with the presence with a little one in her life. No, before you get any ideas, here is the full story. The lady who married Romanian Vlad Stanescu on April 24 recently met Arthur, Vlad’s son from his first marriage. An interior designer by profession, Vlad was earlier married to Sarah and has a son from her. Vlad, Sofia and Arthur spent time in Sibiu, Romania. The city of Sibiu is one of the most culturally rich places in Europe and is dotted with Germanic and Baroque architecture. Sofia was seen bonding with Arthur, whom she gifted clothes and a painting kit. She said, “My husband has a son from his first marriage when he was just 21. I met my step son for the first time earlier this weekend. I have enjoyed a lot with him. Even he liked and loved me. He is very cute. We all slept together like a family. He was cuddling me at night. Vlad is an incredible father. It was lovely seeing him like this. He is really attentive. He took all care from getting him bath to dressing him. I gifted my son few clothes and painting kit. We enjoyed painting rainbows and butterflies. As a mother I want to encourage his creativity and want him not to spend too much time on his phone playing games.” (Also Read: Sofia Hayat gets married in a lavish ceremony, 10 months after denouncing all worldly pleasures)

Ready to hit the old town of Sibiu 🙂 #sibiu #romania A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

By thale angel fountain at the Hilton in Sibiu. There is a winged Goddess behind us and angels. How lovely. A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

The crazy bunch! Me Vlad and his beautiful son Arthur! First time I met him he is adorable. A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

We can see that little Arthur got along well with Sofia. The lady feels that the role of a mother is under-estimated. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…