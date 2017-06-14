Sofiya Hayat makes sexy time with her hubby into a cringe-worthy music video

There was a very brief time when I applauded Sofiya Hayat as she was the only one who stood up to Armaan Kohli in the 7th season of Bigg Boss. But that was pretty much it. Since then Sofiya has turned into a laughing stock owing to her extremely weird shenanigans. She denounced worldly pleasure and became a nun, but she did not do it silently. Instead she called a press conference to announce the same, and held her silicon implants in her hands and showed that she is over such materialism. Soon, she turned up in a bikini for a photoshoot! SMH! And then she got married in a lavish wedding. And now the nun has made a music video in which she is making sexy time with her hubby. That is one sentence I thought I’d never write in my lifetime.

Sofiya took to her YouTube channel and shared a pretty much cringe worthy music video that featured her and her husband Vlad Stanescu making love. The song is titled Om Shanti Om. Yep! The feel of the song is supposed to be spiritual, but fails utterly bad it. At least we feel so. There might be someone out there who’d enjoy this particular flavour of spiritualism. Please have a look at the music video, at your own risk:

Well, if you have survived watching the above video, we are sure you’d rather stalk Rakhi Sawant on her Instagram.