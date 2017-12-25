Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s 3-month old baby Inaaya is here to spread the Christmas cheer – view HQ pics

Looks like all the little starkids have taken charge of spreading the Christmas cheer this year. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur Ali Khan, Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi or Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil, the internet is only flooded with pics of the cuties attending Christmas parties one after another. But wait until you check out this aww-dorable picture of the youngest of them all – Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s 3-month old baby, Inaaya stepping out like the cutest baby Santa. While up till now Kunal and Soha were only sharing her selective pics of Inaaya on Instagram. This is the first time the loving parents decided to get her out for a celebration at Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s Christmas bash and boy, what a doll she is! Wearing red and white, Inaaya looked all Christmasy as mum and dad Soha-Kunal too picked red and white as their outfit of the day!

We are sure this must have been one of the most special outings for Soha and Kunal considering it’s Inaya’s first get-together. You can figure that out looking at the way Kunal is holding on to Inaaya through all the pictures. The protective father made sure his princess feels comfortable even when she’s facing the paparazzi. Here, check out all the pics below:

When Soha was asked how Inaaya has changed her life, she said, “It’s no longer about my life, and that’s the most definitive change! Up until now, I have been independent, and liked very much to be in control of my schedule when it came to going to the gym, and getting minimum 10 hours of sleep every night. I used to look after myself. But now, everything is about her. It is difficult for someone like me to relinquish control to someone else. But now Inaaya controls what I eat, when I sleep, whether or not I can watch TV, go out or not — she’s the boss!” Soha even commented on Inaaya and Taimur’s bonding saying, ” They have met on multiple occasions, but we are waiting for her to be old enough, and we are looking forward to that.”