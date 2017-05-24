Pregnant Soha Ali Khan is glowing as she holidays with hubby Kunal Kemmu in London – view pic

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Lisa Haydon, its Soha Ali Khan who is all set to become a mommy. The actress announced the good news a couple of months back on social media and now, we keep coming across her pictures flaunting her baby bump every now and then. Hubby Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to share an adorable pic of his pregnant wife. This cute pic is clicked on the streets of London.. Yes! The soon – to – be – parents are currently vacationing in London. Soha looks beautiful beaming with smile and Kunal.. you are such a poser! Haha. What do you guys have to say about this latest picture of pregnant Soha Ali Khan? (ALSO READ: [Photos] Pregnant Soha Ali Khan flaunts her BABY BUMP and we know what she’s craving for)

A few months back, the actor, in interaction with Pinkvilla confirmed that his wife is expecting. In the interview he said, “Yes it’s true. Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year – our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes.”

Initially there were reports that their marriage had hit the rocks and the couple had decided to part ways. However, refuting all such stories, both Kunal and Soha confirmed that everything was going really smooth between the two. Kunal took to Twitter and rubbished the report saying, “What!! Why is my marriage in trouble?? Why am I heading for a divorce? Am I in a different reality or the people reporting this nonsense (sic).” Soon, Soha also cleared the air in a DNA interview stating, “The rift rumours are laughable. It started with a shot in the dark piece and then just took on a life of its own from fighting to filing for divorce. Kunal has been putting off filing his nails for ten days now. Forget filing for a divorce! I’ve always felt when you are committed in a relationship, you have to work through the difficult times. I’ve seen my parents in a successful solid marriage for 44 years.”