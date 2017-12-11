Soha Ali Khan reading her book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous to daughter Inaaya is too cute to be described in words – view pic

Soha Ali Khan who recently turned a mother, also became an author with the release of her book, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. Soha and Kunal Kemmu became proud parents to daughter Inaaya Nauki Kemmu on September 29, 2017. Since then, we have been eagerly waiting for more pics of the cutie pie to soothe our eyes. Finally, the couple uploaded the most waited picture on Children’s day November 14, and we couldn’t stop adoring her cuteness. Now, Soha does it again and we get another glimpse of the little angel where Soha is reading her book The Perils of Being Moderately to her daughter. The cuteness is too much to describe in words! Soha took to Twitter to share the glimpse of Inaaya and wrote, “Sneak peek!! Guess who’s reading an advance copy of #theperilsofbeingmoderatelyfamous 😃😍 #joysofreading @PenguinIndia”

Being a mother is a life changing event, and Soha is not an exception in this case! She went through a drastic change. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed, “It’s no longer about my life, and that’s the most definitive change! Up until now, I have been independent, and liked very much to be in control of my schedule when it came to going to the gym, and getting minimum 10 hours of sleep every night. I used to look after myself. But now, everything is about her.” She further added, “It is difficult for someone like me to relinquish control to someone else. But now Inaaya controls what I eat when I sleep, whether or not I can watch TV, go out or not – she’s the boss!” She also mentioned the immense support she got from her mother during this time.

We are eagerly waiting for more pictures of Inaaya!