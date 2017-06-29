Soha Ali Khan trolled for wearing a Saree and not sending out Eid wishes

Just yesterday Soha Ali Khan uploaded few pics from her baby shower ceremony little did she know that this harmless act of her would alert the trolls. Brace yourself because the reason she was trolled was the fact that she was wearing a Saree. Yes! A SAREE!. She captioned the image, “It isn’t a party without balloons ! @khemster2”

People on her Twitter as well as Instagram account started trolling her and called her non-Muslim and alleged that she has turned into a Hindu etc. etc.

While one troll wrote: “Dislike Soha Ali khan. Wdf image wearing . I swear she’s not a Muslim ! Can’t even say it’s Eid,”

another one said: “Inko sharm aati hai eid likhne me shame on you soha ali khan you r not a muslim.” Also read: Pregnant Soha Ali Khan ‘dresses up’ for hubby Kunal Kemmu in these baby shower pics

However, a lot of her fans stood up for her as one user wrote: “So what you wanted her to wear.. It’s India and in every Indian state culture I’d different.. She is free to wear whatever her wish.. And Saree is Indian traditional clothing,” and another one said: “Bengali Muslims dress up like this… I think she’s allowed to wear what she wants.”

It isn’t a party without balloons 🎈! @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

The love of family and friends is reason enough to dress up! 💕 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT





so finally you have become a hindu — Rizwan Khan (@rizwan_khan1012) June 28, 2017

This is not the first time that someone is trolled for such petty things and it won’t be last but what frightening here is how it has taken a religious turn in recent times. Wonder where are we headed to…as a country?