Sohail on Salman Khan’s comment on war: What bhai says is his opinion as a common man

Yet again, Salman Khan has landed in a controversy, and that too, for a completely stupid reason. His quote got so badly misinterpreted that he has again become someone everyone should rally against. People today find reasons to slam celebs and feel good about themselves. Salman got dragged in the controversy because he said something everyone believes about war but don’t say. Who likes war? No one! Not even the people who order them because war means destruction of life and property. But at times, it becomes the only solution. The actor was only highlighting the perils of war but his statement was completely misconstrued. Now his brother and co-star from Tubelight, Sohail Khan, has come out in support of his brother and we are totally with him.

Sohail told Mid-Day, “A lot of importance is given to actors’ comments on such issues. I am not sure if people from this industry have the knowledge to talk about politics with such depth. What Salman bhai – or any actor for that matter – says, is his opinion as a common man, a mere civilian. Ask people about war, and anyone would say it’s bad. That’s exactly what he said as well. War anywhere, in any part of the world, be it Syria, India, Iraq, China, cannot be a good thing.” (Also read:When Salman Khan and Sohail Khan reached the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma -view pic)

Sohail further adds, “There is a scene where I get recruited for the Army and Salman’s character feels bad because he feels Army people lose their lives. I am told they are right in their own way, but I don’t see how. We respect all soldiers who put their life on the line for us. We should do something to protect them too. Authorities should be questioned for sending them (to war). Why should anyone have to lose their loved ones?”

Just because it’s Salman Khan, stop twisting his words, people! Read before you react. Humans can and should rationalise…Have we forgotten how to be human?