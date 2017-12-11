Someone calls Mouni Roy, Mohit Raina’s rumoured girlfriend and his reaction is EPIC – watch video!

Mohit Raina who is adored by millions of women across India as Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev is known to be a quiet reclusive person. However, the actor showed that he has a funny bone when he was asked about his rumoured girlfriend, Mouni Roy at an event. The actor said I need not talk about her as you termed her rumoured and burst out laughing. It was refreshing to see him like that. Mohit and Mouni have been pretty silent about their personal lives. The couple takes off for vacations but do not share too many pictures and stuff. Mohit is right now shooting in Gujarat for the show based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Just check this video… (Also Read: Amidst rumours of breakup with Mohit Raina, Mouni Roy stuns in a backless gown in Sri Lanka – view pics!)

A few months ago, it was speculated that they had called it quits. Mohit had refuted the gossip. However, he told us, “This is rubbish! Let her focus on her work. We are good, she has worked hard for years, day and night, to be here. People are trying best to pull her down and malign her name. People can’t handle somebody’s growth and happiness. It’s not overnight. The real hard work is behind the scenes. We all are proud of her achievements, it’s just the beginning for her.”