Someone photo-shopped Ranbir Kapoor’s picture with Taimur Ali Khan and it’s PRICELESS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, has been in the news even before he was born. The star kid is a bigger celebrity than his parents and makes heads turn whenever he steps out with his stylish Mom. In fact, the adorable baby even twins with his mother quite a few times. We won’t be surprised if he grows up to become a style icon. Though the kid has mostly only been seen with his mother, a fan morphed a picture of Taimur with his uncle, Ranbir Kapoor and it is priceless. Even though it’s a morphed picture, the two of them look so cute together.

Considering how busy Ranbir is with promoting his film, Jagga Jasoos, and shooting for his biopic on Sanjay Dutt, the actor has not been able to take the time out to meet his cute little nephew. Recently, Ranbir spoke to a news portal about not recognising Taimur at all. The actor revealed that he met the kid when he was three-months-old and when he recently saw the toddler’s pictures on the internet, he was quite surprised. He also added that Taimur got the best of his parents’ features and that he can’t wait for the little boy to join films soon. (ALSO READ: Taimur burps and farts all day, just like me: Saif Ali Khan)

Check out this photo-shopped image of Ranbir and Taimur right here.

Don't they look adorable?