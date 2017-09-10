Someone questioned Priyanka Chopra’s UNICEF Jordan initiatives and she shut him down with a sharp retort

We know that Priyanka Chopra is one tough girl. Her mother recently said that meaningless trolling did nothing to subdue her spirit. In fact, she has taken some of them in humorous spirit as well. However, the lady did not take it lightly when a netizen told her that instead of spending time in Jordan with Syrian refugee children, she should be focusing more on kids back home, the lady gave a rather sharp retort while emphasizing that no child’s problem is less important irrespective of where he or she belongs to. Priyanka is now in Jordan visiting schools teaching Syrian kids and has spoken about how everyone has the sense of inclusivity in some form or the other. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra visits Syrian refugee children in Jordan; says let’s open our hearts to them)

As per international statistics, there are 1.3 million Syrians in Jordan, which has a population of 6.6 million. The educational system is trying their best to accommodate these kids but it is a struggle. Priyanka will meet these kids and raise awareness on the issue. The Jordanian government needs aid to educate these kids many of whom drop out due to their families’ meagre income and other responsibilities. So, when the person said that Priyanka should focus more on Indian children, she asked him what he done for them.

Ive worked w/ @UNICEFIndia for 12 yrs&visited many such places. What have u done @RavindraGautam_ ?Y is 1 childs prob less imp than another? https://t.co/GaxeKyXDrK — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 10, 2017

I would request @priyankachopra that do visit rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food. #MissionForChildren https://t.co/VTKdrRBUkr — Ravindra Gautam (@RavindraGautam_) September 10, 2017

Priyanka had earlier visited Zimbabwe where she met kids who suffered from sexual abuse. The lady feels strongly for the cause of children and we guess the discrimination miffed her. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…