Someone terms Nakuul Mehta as Anushka Sharma’s distant brother and there’s a Hina Khan connect

The dreamy wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is the talk of the town. And it will continue to be for many days. The whole world has been flooding the couple with congratulatory messages and in the midst of all this someone called Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta, Anushka Sharma’s cousin brother. Well, it came on a YouTube channel and he was quite amused. The Ishqbaaz actor chose to reply with his fantastic sense of humour. The actor took to Twitter and said that since he was just informed that he is her cousin, he must wish his sister and now brother-in-law. Just check out the hilarious tweets. It is not only Nakuul but also his legion of fans who are mighty amused by the news…

This comes a day after the suave TV actor took a jibe at the Government for banning condom ads from 6am to 10pm. The actor said he was hoping that condom firms that advertise on Ishqbaaaz cause it is post 10pm. Anyways, Nakuul’s fans have reacted hilariously to this news of him being Anushka Sharma’s brother. Just see these tweets…

Now, the funny part is he put a snapshot of the channel and fans also spotted another clip below that read 10 Secrets of Hina Khan. It has a picture of a woman who is apparently Hina and she is shown kissing someone. Needless to say, some pointed out that he was indirectly trolling Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal would not forgive him. We wonder how Nakuul or Noxy will react to it. Hina and he share a cordial relationship. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…