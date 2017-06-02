Sonakshi Sinha birthday special: Top 7 incredible style vibes we would love to steal from her wardrobe

The pursuit of happiness for us means looks that we can emulate in order to be high-end twins of our beloved stars or draw inspiration to create a signature style. And making a poignant case for style is the tinsel town actress, Sonakshi Sinha. Born on June 2, 1987, Sonakshi is celebrating her 330th birthday today. In a career spanning seven years, Sonakshi Sinha has belted out some brilliant performancdes, notably being Pakhi Roy Chaudhary in Lootera. But her sense of style has undergone a stunning makeover with an immaculate outcome. A testimony to this was when she walked the ramp for Monisha Jaising at the opening show for the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. Beginning her career innings as a fashion designer, we are not surprised that the diva has immortalised some glorious style vibes.

Clinching fame with her debut film, Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan in 2010, Sonakshi Sinha is the poster girl for the curvaceous Indian girl and doles out lessons that accentuate the form all while being in sync with the latest trends and cuts. Her edgy book of style is replete with a plethora of vibes and here are some style steals from the birthday girl.

The Desi Belle

Currently enjoying her stint as a celebrity judge on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8, Sonakshi wore a customised floral embroidered dress from Anita’s Summer/Resort 2017 collection, Alchemy and accessorised her look with diamond earrings from Aurelle, statement rings and a pair of metallic stilettos. She rounded up the look with sleek and straight hair left down open with a center parting, smoky eyes, and pink lips.

Denim on Denim

Playing with the raging trend of the season, Sonakshi flaunted her much-loved boho-chic Seema Khan denim jacket with separates from Forever 21 that featured a white tank and fitted distressed denims. A pair of Addidas Originals, sleek open hair and a choker along with a minimal makeup rounded up her look.

Monochrome Vibes

Slaying yet another raging trend, Sonakshi dazed us with a monochrome look of a Trumpet shirt with dramatic bell sleeves and tie up details from the label 431-88 by Shweta Kapur with black skinny denims from Tommy Hilfiger. She stepped into a pair of Intoto strappy stilettos and rounded up the look with loose waves and a minimal makeup of nude lips and heavily lined eyes.

Polka and Pink

Whilst promoting Noor, Sonakshi channeled the much-loved polka and pink in one awesome dress from Kaprapan and teamed it well with Nike trainers, nerdy-chic glasses, a pony and pink lips.

Bold in Black

Flaunting her lithe frame in a black sheer Avaro Figlio creation, Sonakshi teamed her look with danglers from Anmol Jewellers and black stilettos. She upped the look with bold eyes and nude pink lips.

Bling Fever

There is no such thing as more bling and showing us just the apt way to don the bling, Sonakshi wore an ice pink beaded tassel dress from Zara Umrigar and sported danglers from Gehna Jewellers. Stepping into a pair of Charles & Keith stilettos, Sonakshi looked dazzling indeed.

Edgy in Leather

Channeling the Friday Night Fever with matching separates from Forever 21, featuring a full-sleeved black top and a slick fitted leather skirt replete with a slit, Sonakshi Sinha teamed her look with a pair of tie-up stilettos. Keeping up the minimalist vibe, Sonakshi sported a statement ring and a choker that seems to be her fashion staple and kept hair open with loose waves along with heavily lined eyes and nude pink lips.

Sparking off some incredible style vibes, Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion game is edgy, experimental and dazzling. On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha has Ittefaq, a Dharma production in her kitty. It is the remake of the 1969 thriller and Sonakshi will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in it.

Happy Birthday, Sona!