Sonakshi Sinha reveals she was called a ‘cow’ by a celebrity model

Sonakshi Sinha’s weight loss journey has been amazing and inspiring. She has managed to lose approximately 30 kilos. And that is not easy, especially for someone like Sonakshi, who likes to gorge on food, especially which is made by her mom. When she was not lean like she is now, Sonakshi had to tolerate a lot of mean comments. Sonakshi recalled one such incident when she was called a cow by a celebrity model. Sonakshi along with Manish Malhotra appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, BFFs with Vogue. It is during one of the segments, the actress admitted to being a victim of body shaming.

In the midst of the fun filled rapid-fire, Sonakshi narrated an incident where she was body shamed when she walked the ramp initially. The otherwise bubbly actress pulled on a serious face and said that while she was walking the ramp, a celebrity model who was also a columnist called her a Cow. “What is this cow doing on the catwalk…?,” the woman told Sonakshi. On asking again for a name, Manish prompted saying, “ahh Shamita Singha!” ALSO READ: Sonakshi reveals Alia and Sidharth are a couple but predicts they will breakup soon – watch video

The actress who has always been in the radar of fashion police for her weight, ended agreeing with Neha who said that “it isn’t nice…”

But she has learnt to deal with body-shamers as she once told a daily, “I block negative energy, I don’t assign importance to irrelevant opinions. I was bullied in school for being an overweight teenager, but I remained proud of who I was. When I entered the industry, I came down to 60 kilos from 90 because it’s a visual medium and looks do matter. Regardless of my weight, my debut film Dabangg was a huge hit. So, who is anyone to tell me how I should be?”

More power to you Sonakshi.