We have our Dil Haareya to Ayushmann Khurrana’s rock cover of the Meri Pyaari Bindu song

Ayushamnn Khurrana is just as good of a singer as an actor he is. We heard him sing for the first time in Vicky Donor, where he crooned the hit track Paani Da Rang. It was an opportunity missed when he did not sing in his last released film Meri Pyaari Bindu. Well, he did play a writer and Parineeti Chopra played a singer in the film, leaving next to no scope for him to lend his voice to a song as per the plot. “I had to unlearn singing to pay the character in the film. Since I am playing a writer who does not know how to sing, I actually had to act that up!” he said in an interview. Dil Haareya from the original soundtrack of the movie became quite popular and we found Ayushmann humming the song at various promotional events and in interviews. Well, fans wanted more than just that, so they made Ayushmann record a rock version of the song.

Ayushmann took to Twitter and shared the YouTube link of his cover of Dil Haareya. “A sneak peek of what I do in my parallel life”, he captioned the post. Well, the duration of the song is three and a half minutes, but the fact that you’d listen to the song on repeat, you probably would spending hours. Ayushmann’s version breathes a new life into the song. Originally Dil Haareya was crooned by Arijit Singh, and composed by Sachin-Jigar.

A sneak peek of what I do in my parallel life #Music #Haareya https://t.co/IkTVqiYN2o — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 26, 2017

Well, while we are at it, can we get a cover of Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin as well?

Ayushmann will be next seen in Bareily Ki Barfi, and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.