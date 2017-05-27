Sonakshi Sinha to replace Diana Penty in Happy Bhag Jayegi sequel?

After the disastrous fate of Noor, Sonakshi Sinha may be in for another female centric film, this time a sequel to 2016’s sleeper hit, Happy Bhag Jayegi. The first part starred Diana Penty in the lead role alongside Abhay Deol, Jimmy Shergill and Ali Fazal among others. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Sonakshi Sinha has been approached by the makers to top line the sequel. According to their source, “Sonakshi has liked the script but she’s yet to sign on the dotted line.”

When Mumbai Mirror contacted Sonakshi’s management team, they said, “Discussions are in progress. When something concrete happens, it will be announced. Must say Happy 1 was hilarious.” Which means, Sonakshi is more or less confirmed for the part. Also read: Ramdev Baba got Sonakshi Sinha’s name wrong on Nach Baliye 8 – read details

However, the spokesperson of Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions stated, “We are currently in talks for the casting of Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns. Discussions are on but nothing has been confirmed so far.”

Earlier while talking to Mumbai Mirror about the script of the sequel, director Mudassar Aziz had stated, “I discussed it with Rai saab, who suggested I work on it some more. By October-end, I had a story which he really liked.” He further added, “Besides her runaway act, we also refer to the word ‘happy’ as a state of mind which is not everlasting. I wasn’t thinking of a sequel while making the first film, it was the encouraging feedback from the audience that set the ball rolling.” Also read: Arjun Kapoor, Diana Penty, Evelyn Sharma and Dia Mirza nail the red carpet look at the Lonely Planet Magazine India Awards 2017

According to Aziz, Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra will be a part of this one, however Abhay Deol had revealed that he may not be a part it.

As far as first film’s main lead Diana Penty is concerned, she will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central, where she’ll be seen playing an NGO worker.

(with text inputs from Mumbai Mirror)