Sonakshi Sinha’s Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi to clash with Utkarsh Sharma’s Genius on August 24

Director Anil Sharma who has previously delivered blockbusters like Gadar and Apne is leaving no stone unturned to make his son Utkarsh Sharma’s big Bollywood debut a grand affair. The filmmaker has already shared some stylish looks from the sets of the film, which grabbed our eyeballs. Looking at the project, we are expecting the film to get a good amount of audience during its release. But surprisingly or unfortunately the film is clashing with Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi at the box office. Diana had earlier shared the teaser of her film on Twitter account unveiling the release date of the film.

Turns out I’m not the only ‘Happy’ around, there’s one more on the run! Lace up @sonakshisinha, let’s get this started 💃💃 #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi – 24th August @ErosNow @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/Jb9sKusD0J — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) February 20, 2018

Since Sonakshi Sinha starrer film is the second installment of the successful franchise of Happy Bhag Jayegi, it will definitely have an upper hand at the ticket window. Talking about the first part, the plot of it revolved around Happy (Diana Penty), who was being forced to get married to a gangster just because he fancied her. But since she was already in love with Guddu, she runs away and lands in a politician’s house in Pakistan. (Also Read: On Sets Pictures: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha shoot a special song for Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se)

The best part about the film was that despite the narrative included India and Pakistan, it never showed any kind of insensitivity or a political angle, which could have spoiled the film. Talking about Utkarsh’s Genius, we believe the makers need to come out with an impressive trailer and marketing strategy if they want to give stiff competition to Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi at the box office.