Sonal Vengurlekar to make her comeback with the Indian remake of American show, House Of Cards

Sonal Vengurlekar will be back on the small screen after quite some time with upcoming show, Shatranj. She will be seen opposite Bhanu Uday in this political thriller drama. The show is an Hindi adaption of American drama series, House of Cards. The show is been produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms who had launched Sonal in Shastri sisters. The original show was produced by actor Kevin Spacey and he also played the main role in the show while actress Robin Wright played his wife.

We’re interesting in seeing if the cast will live up to Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright’s reputation and performance. Sonal shot to fame after she played the grown up Survi in Zee TV’s Yeh Vaada Raha opposite Ankush Arora. Later on, Zain Imam replaced Ankush Arora post the leap. Ankush and Sonal had an ugly spat on the sets where Sonal ended up slapping Ankush and a controversy people spoke about for a long time. Though they were good friends earlier, things became ugly later on. (ALSO READ: Ouch! Ankush Arora and Sonal Vengurlekar slap each other on the sets of Yeh Vaada Raha)

Sonal is currently dating Sumit Bhardwaj who is seen in Beyhadh. Sumit and Sonal met on the sets of Shastri Sisters. From being co-stars their friendship blossomed into love. They plan to get married soon as well. Bhanu Uday will also be making a comeback with Shatranj. He was last seen in & TV’s Meri Aawaz Hi Pehchaan Hai with Amrita Rao. Bhanu started his career 12 years ago in Special Squad with late Kuljeet Randhawa. After Kuljeet committed suicide, Bhanu was away from television for a long time since his name was also dragged in the case. For a long time, Bhanu was away from TV and later returned with Hamari Sister Didi. Bhanu is married to actress Shalini Khana and had a son last year. So Shatranj will be a maiden show for the talented actor. Shatranj will go on air in June on Life OK.

Do you think Sonal and Bhanu will do justice to the Hindi remake of House of Cards? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.