Sonam Kapoor arrives at Cannes – view pic

Sonam Kapoor has landed at Cannes. Now the fun will begin. We have been waiting for her to make her presence felt at the 70th edition of this international film festival. That’s because with her, a few fab fashion outings are guaranteed. We told you she left for Cannes last night along with her sister Rhea Kapoor who will be styling here. Now the actress has posted that she has arrived at the French Riviera and looked really happy to be there. (Also read: Did Sonam Kapoor just hint that she is in a relationship with Anand Ahuja before leaving for Cannes 2017?)

Sonam writes, “Aaaand we’re here!!! 🛬#Cannes17.” The black pant and white crop top are giving a summery feel. We got the opportunity to speak to the actress before she left for Cannes and her sister explained how she will be styling Sonam this year. Rhea said, “The idea that we are going for this year at Cannes is that beauty is within, beauty is timeless and both the outfits are inspired by Sonam and her personality and they’re very true toward what Cannes is, toward what Sonam is.” Check out her instagram post right here…

Aaaand we’re here!!! 🛬

#Cannes17 A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Sonam had said earlier told IANS that she hasn’t prepared much for Cannes this year. She had said, “Since we are busy doing so many other things, I have not prepared much for Cannes. Usually, my sister Rhea styles me and she is busy making the film ‘Veere Di Wedding’. I was busy shooting for two films and promoting our fashion brand Rheson. But since it is a cosmetic brand, and it is all about looking beautiful, I believe that you look beautiful if only happy from within. So I am just doing that.” But now it seems the Kapoor sisters have a plan in place!