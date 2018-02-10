Sonam Kapoor gets her second highest opening at the box office with Pad Man

After a long wait, Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man has finally hit theatres! The unique story of a man who creates economical sanitary napkins for the sake of menstrual hygiene has struck a chord with fans, critics alike. Akshay Kumar’s performance as the compassionate social activist is a class act followed by dynamic performances by Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The movie’s opening day figures are here – The movie has earned Rs 10.26 crore on the first day. While it is not Akshay Kumar’s highest opener, Sonam Kapoor gets her second-highest opening with Pad Man! Sonam‘s highest opening so far has been Prem Ratan Dhan Payo that earned Rs 40.35 crore. Next in line is Pad Man that managed to earn Rs 10.26 crore. Bhaag Milkha Bhaaag follows next that raked in 8.50 crore. I Hate Luv Stories, Ranjhanaa and Neerja are the consecutive three top grossers – Rs 7 crore, Rs5.12 crore and 4.70 crores! Also Read: Pad Man movie review: Akshay Kumar delivers one of his finest performance in a film that breaks social taboos

Pad Man is based on the story The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land that was inspired by Arunachalam Muruganantham, a real-life social activist that paved the way for menstrual hygiene by inventing low-cost pads. The trailer promised an inspiring tale laced with comedy. On its release, fans and critics have admired Akshay Kumar for creating awareness about a social issue through a story. Here’s what our Editor-in-chief Tushar Joshi has to say about the film – Pad Man deserves a special mention simply because it got made. A subject that’s hushed up even in urban India got a mainstream treatment by a popular actor-director team. And that itself is a reason why a film like this deserves extra attention.

While the movie has got off to a decent start, the weekend collections will determine the film’s performance at the BO.