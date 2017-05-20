Sonam Kapoor left for Cannes with sister Rhea Kapoor – view HQ pics

Deepika Padukone‘s Cannes 2017 presence was marred by unsatisfied fashion police. Her outfits were good but nothing too exemplary. The fact that she decided to play it safe on the red carpet and otherwise has been pointed out by many fashion gurus. Later when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived, people couldn’t take their eyes off her. Yes, opinions on her first outing yesterday were divided, but she made up for it with two gorgeous looks. But all this while we were just waiting for Sonam Kapoor to make her entry because we know when this fashion diva takes the red carpet, she spells magic. Well, good news is she left for Cannes and her airport look is casual yet chic. Her Rhea Kapoor was also with her. (Also read: We know what Sonam Kapoor is going to be wearing at the Cannes 2017 red carpet)

Sonam went for a black palazzo and baggy white shirt, with glares. But it’s her earrings which caught our attention more. Danglers in the shape of a heart look so amazing on her. Somewhere she gives you the feel of Zeenat Aman from Hare Rama Hare Krishna who wore almost similar outfits, if not the colour, in the film. She even sported danglers! But we must say making a old fashion statement look ubercool is only possible by Sonam. Check out the pictures right here.

We got the chance to meet Sonam and her sister Rhea Kapoor who will be styling her for Cannes a few days back and asked them about what’s on their mind for Cannes. Rhea told us EXCLUSIVELY, “The idea that we are going for this year at Cannes is that beauty is within, beauty is timeless and both the outfits are inspired by Sonam and her personality and they’re very true toward what Cannes is, toward what Sonam is.” We are now very excited to see her outfits at Cannes because Sonam has never disappointed us.