Sonam Kapoor: My role was edited out to make Pad Man shorter

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte’s Pad Man has performed decently well at the box office by earning over Rs 74 crore. Actress Sonam Kapoor, who also plays a crucial role in the social biographical drama said that her role was edited to make the film shorter. In a recent interview with Huffington post, Sonam said, “There was more to that relationship than what was shown. It was edited out to make the film shorter. At the end of the day, if we were able to say what we wanted to say, I think it’s okay.”

The actress also said that for her screen time is not important, “You cannot be insecure about such things and constantly kill yourself over screen time. That’ll make you suffer. You got to be confident about the value you bring to the film as well as be conscious of what the film is contributing to the society at large.” (Also Read: WATCH: Sonam Kapoor silences a journalist who asked her about the deleted Deepika Padukone video)

Talking about Pad Man, the film is produced under the banners of Mrs Funnybones Movies, Sony Pictures and Cape of Good Films. The film is directed by R Balki, who previously helmed films like Paa, Cheeni Kum, Ki and Ka and Shamitabh. It is based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham. Akshay Kumar portrays the central role in the film, who finds a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village. Coming back to Sonam Kapoor, the actress will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Sumeet Vyas and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. The female buddy is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. It is set to hit the screens on June 1 and will clash with Dulquer Salman’s debut Bollywood film Karwan at the box office.