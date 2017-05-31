Sonia and Rahul Gandhi mourn the loss of filmmaker-politician Dasari Narayana Rao

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of noted Telugu film director and former Union Minister Dasari Narayana Rao.

Sonia, in her message, hailed Rao as a trend-setting film director whose films worked towards bridging social gaps in society. “He was a devout political and social worker,” she said. Also Read: Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao passes away at 75: Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi offer condolences

“In the passing of Dasari Narayana Rao garu, Telugu cinema has lost a stalwart. A veteran filmmaker and former minister, his loss will be deeply mourned,” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter. Also Read: Baahubali 2 star Prabhas mourns the demise of Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao

Rao, 75, who held the Limca World Record for directing 125, producing 50 died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was a Minister in the Manmohan Singh government and directed about films across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The entire industry is shocked over his death. Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Pawan Klayan, Chiranjeevi and may other celebs have paid respect to the veteran actor. Meghasandesham, Premabhishekam, Tata Manavadu, Osey Ramulamma awere some of his prominent films. He had plans to make a biopic on the late chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Reportedly, he was to team up with Pawan Kalyan for a project.

His death will be a huge loss to the industry.