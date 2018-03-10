Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 15: The comedy film remains stable, collects Rs 77.98 crore

Despite new releases like Hate Story IV and Dil Juunglee, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety remained rock-steady at the box office. The romantic comedy earned Rs 2.27 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 77.98 crore. Inspite of having facing a huge screen crunch, the film managed to attract the audience to the cinema halls. By looking at the current scenario, we are expecting a huge growth from the film in the third weekend.

The urban romantic comedy will cross Rs 80 crore mark today and will beat the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's Pad Man to become the second highest grosser of the year after Padmaavat. Directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar in lead roles. The film is co-produced by Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series along with Ankur Garg and also stars Alok Nath, Virendra Saxena and Ishita Raj Sharma in pivotal roles.

Talking about the grand success of the film Kartik said, "I cannot express how happy I am with its success. The box office numbers and critical acclaim that the film has received is great. People have told me that they have watched the film seven times. Such reactions are coming in the industry after a long time and being a part of such a film is great. I am happy with the success of the film." Talking about the kind of woman he would like to date, he said "A simple and sweet girl who is focused on her work. The girl could be from anywhere, from the industry or outside. If I ever get into a relationship, it would be such that both of us would respect each other."