Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 16: The comedy film shows great jump, earns Rs 82.10 crore

Director Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continues its victorious run at the box office. The urban romantic comedy has dominated the new releases despite being in its third week. It raked in Rs 4.12 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 82.10 crore at the ticket window. It has also beaten the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man (Rs 81 crore) and has now become the second highest grosser of the year after Padmaavat.
#SonuKeTituKiSweety is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Padmaavat… Crosses #PadMan [approx ₹ 81 cr]… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 82.10 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT… #SKTKS
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2018
Apart from the domestic market, the urban rom-com has performed fared well at the overseas box office and has crossed Rs 125 crore globally. Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar the film is produced by Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series along with Ankur Garg. (Also Read: Trending Tunes: Kartik Aaryan’s Dil Chori and Tiger Shroff’s Mundiyan are a hit this week)
Talking about the grand success of the film Kartik said, “I cannot express how happy I am with its success. The box office numbers and critical acclaim that the film has received is great. People have told me that they have watched the film seven times. Such reactions are coming in the industry after a long time and being a part of such a film is great. I am happy with the success of the film.” Talking about the kind of woman he would like to date, he said “A simple and sweet girl who is focused on her work. The girl could be from anywhere, from the industry or outside. If I ever get into a relationship, it would be such that both of us would respect each other.” Anyway, do you think the film will enter the Rs 100 crore club at the ticket window? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…