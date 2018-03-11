Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 16: The comedy film shows great jump, earns Rs 82.10 crore

Director Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continues its victorious run at the box office. The urban romantic comedy has dominated the new releases despite being in its third week. It raked in Rs 4.12 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 82.10 crore at the ticket window. It has also beaten the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man (Rs 81 crore) and has now become the second highest grosser of the year after Padmaavat.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Padmaavat… Crosses #PadMan [approx ₹ 81 cr]… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 82.10 cr. India biz… SUPER-HIT… #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2018

Apart from the domestic market, the urban rom-com has performed fared well at the overseas box office and has crossed Rs 125 crore globally. Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh Nijjar the film is produced by Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series along with Ankur Garg. (Also Read: Trending Tunes: Kartik Aaryan’s Dil Chori and Tiger Shroff’s Mundiyan are a hit this week)